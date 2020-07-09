Rent Calculator
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM
7414 Fair Oaks Avenue
7414 Fair Oaks Avenue
·
No Longer Available
7414 Fair Oaks Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
parking
garage
Hardwood Floors, remodeled bathrooms, new carpets, new paint, tandem garage fits 3 medium cars or 2 large vehicles. next to greenbelt
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue have any available units?
7414 Fair Oaks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7414 Fair Oaks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue offers parking.
Does 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue have a pool?
No, 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7414 Fair Oaks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
