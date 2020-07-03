Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7126 Holly Hill Drive.
7126 Holly Hill Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:27 PM
7126 Holly Hill Drive
7126 Holly Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7126 Holly Hill Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Spacious 2nd floor one bedroom, one bath condo - Spacious bedroom, living and dinning area - Walk-in closet, Fireplace, Washer Dryer, Laminate floor, Dual Private balcony,Reserved cover parking spot, Access gate to property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7126 Holly Hill Drive have any available units?
7126 Holly Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7126 Holly Hill Drive have?
Some of 7126 Holly Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7126 Holly Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7126 Holly Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7126 Holly Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7126 Holly Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7126 Holly Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7126 Holly Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 7126 Holly Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7126 Holly Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7126 Holly Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 7126 Holly Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7126 Holly Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7126 Holly Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7126 Holly Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7126 Holly Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
