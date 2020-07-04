All apartments in Dallas
April 6 2020

6869 Burwood Lane

6869 Burwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6869 Burwood Lane, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Charming, open-floorplan home located in highly sought-after Lakewood zoned to Lakewood Elementary. Home situated on quiet, dead end street minutes away from White Rock Lake. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors, wood burning, gas starter fireplace and 2 car attached garage. Stainless steel appliances included in kitchen + refrigerator. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and updated, attached bathroom. Fenced backyard with patio. Weekly lawn service included. AC and water heater recently replaced. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6869 Burwood Lane have any available units?
6869 Burwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6869 Burwood Lane have?
Some of 6869 Burwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6869 Burwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6869 Burwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6869 Burwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6869 Burwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6869 Burwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6869 Burwood Lane offers parking.
Does 6869 Burwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6869 Burwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6869 Burwood Lane have a pool?
No, 6869 Burwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6869 Burwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6869 Burwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6869 Burwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6869 Burwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

