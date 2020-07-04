6869 Burwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Charming, open-floorplan home located in highly sought-after Lakewood zoned to Lakewood Elementary. Home situated on quiet, dead end street minutes away from White Rock Lake. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors, wood burning, gas starter fireplace and 2 car attached garage. Stainless steel appliances included in kitchen + refrigerator. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and updated, attached bathroom. Fenced backyard with patio. Weekly lawn service included. AC and water heater recently replaced. Don't miss this one!