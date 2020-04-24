Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6837 Clark Vista Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:18 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6837 Clark Vista Drive
6837 Clark Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6837 Clark Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75236
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6837 Clark Vista Drive have any available units?
6837 Clark Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6837 Clark Vista Drive have?
Some of 6837 Clark Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6837 Clark Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6837 Clark Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6837 Clark Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6837 Clark Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6837 Clark Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6837 Clark Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 6837 Clark Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6837 Clark Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6837 Clark Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 6837 Clark Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6837 Clark Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 6837 Clark Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6837 Clark Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6837 Clark Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
