All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4746 Zealand St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4746 Zealand St
Last updated December 25 2019 at 5:44 AM

4746 Zealand St

4746 Zealand Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4746 Zealand Street, Dallas, TX 75216

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy starÂ® dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4746 Zealand St have any available units?
4746 Zealand St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4746 Zealand St have?
Some of 4746 Zealand St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4746 Zealand St currently offering any rent specials?
4746 Zealand St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4746 Zealand St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4746 Zealand St is pet friendly.
Does 4746 Zealand St offer parking?
No, 4746 Zealand St does not offer parking.
Does 4746 Zealand St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4746 Zealand St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4746 Zealand St have a pool?
No, 4746 Zealand St does not have a pool.
Does 4746 Zealand St have accessible units?
No, 4746 Zealand St does not have accessible units.
Does 4746 Zealand St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4746 Zealand St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
The Vista
2345 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University