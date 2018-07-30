Rent Calculator
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3405 Pondrom Street
3405 Pondrom Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3405 Pondrom Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Upgraded paint, tile, laminate flooring, and light fixtures throughout. Large backyard. Central AC and Heat. Washer and Dryer Connections as well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3405 Pondrom Street have any available units?
3405 Pondrom Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3405 Pondrom Street have?
Some of 3405 Pondrom Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3405 Pondrom Street currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Pondrom Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Pondrom Street pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Pondrom Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3405 Pondrom Street offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Pondrom Street offers parking.
Does 3405 Pondrom Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Pondrom Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Pondrom Street have a pool?
No, 3405 Pondrom Street does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Pondrom Street have accessible units?
No, 3405 Pondrom Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Pondrom Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Pondrom Street has units with dishwashers.
