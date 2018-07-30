All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3405 Pondrom Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3405 Pondrom Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

3405 Pondrom Street

3405 Pondrom Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3405 Pondrom Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Upgraded paint, tile, laminate flooring, and light fixtures throughout. Large backyard. Central AC and Heat. Washer and Dryer Connections as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Pondrom Street have any available units?
3405 Pondrom Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Pondrom Street have?
Some of 3405 Pondrom Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Pondrom Street currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Pondrom Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Pondrom Street pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Pondrom Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3405 Pondrom Street offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Pondrom Street offers parking.
Does 3405 Pondrom Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Pondrom Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Pondrom Street have a pool?
No, 3405 Pondrom Street does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Pondrom Street have accessible units?
No, 3405 Pondrom Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Pondrom Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Pondrom Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Herschel
4220 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University