3372 Miro Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Uptown contemporary corner-unit twnhme on private tree-lined street. This exceptional, light-filled home designed by award-winning architect Ron Womack features unique curved walls, dramatic high volume ceilings & windows, museum finish walls, art lighting and exposed beams. Open living-dining-kitchen on 2nd floor with tinted large window to reduce heat and protect furniture. 3rd floor loft opens onto refinished & furnished rooftop deck. Master includes small study-sitting area & closet by California closets. Home has 2 new HVAC units, new dishwasher, recently remodeled bthrms & washer & dryer. Close to Katy Trail, Cole Park, West Village, Travis Walk, Trader Joes & Equinox.