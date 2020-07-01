All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:22 AM

3372 Miro Place

3372 Miro Place · No Longer Available
Location

3372 Miro Place, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Uptown contemporary corner-unit twnhme on private tree-lined street. This exceptional, light-filled home designed by award-winning architect Ron Womack features unique curved walls, dramatic high volume ceilings & windows, museum finish walls, art lighting and exposed beams. Open living-dining-kitchen on 2nd floor with tinted large window to reduce heat and protect furniture. 3rd floor loft opens onto refinished & furnished rooftop deck. Master includes small study-sitting area & closet by California closets. Home has 2 new HVAC units, new dishwasher, recently remodeled bthrms & washer & dryer. Close to Katy Trail, Cole Park, West Village, Travis Walk, Trader Joes & Equinox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3372 Miro Place have any available units?
3372 Miro Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3372 Miro Place have?
Some of 3372 Miro Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3372 Miro Place currently offering any rent specials?
3372 Miro Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3372 Miro Place pet-friendly?
No, 3372 Miro Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3372 Miro Place offer parking?
Yes, 3372 Miro Place offers parking.
Does 3372 Miro Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3372 Miro Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3372 Miro Place have a pool?
No, 3372 Miro Place does not have a pool.
Does 3372 Miro Place have accessible units?
No, 3372 Miro Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3372 Miro Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3372 Miro Place has units with dishwashers.

