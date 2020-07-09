Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
2019 Dennison Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:24 PM
2019 Dennison Street
2019 Dennison Street
2019 Dennison Street, Dallas, TX 75212
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom property. Modern paint, fans, stained fence. Close to El Centro Community College, Trinity Grooves, and Downtown. No section 8. Application fee $40.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2019 Dennison Street have any available units?
2019 Dennison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2019 Dennison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Dennison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Dennison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2019 Dennison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2019 Dennison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Dennison Street offers parking.
Does 2019 Dennison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Dennison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Dennison Street have a pool?
No, 2019 Dennison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Dennison Street have accessible units?
No, 2019 Dennison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Dennison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Dennison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Dennison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 Dennison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
