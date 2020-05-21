Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2002 Pueblo Street.
2002 Pueblo Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 10:46 AM
1 of 3
2002 Pueblo Street
2002 Pueblo Street
No Longer Available
Location
2002 Pueblo Street, Dallas, TX 75212
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2002 Pueblo Street have any available units?
2002 Pueblo Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2002 Pueblo Street have?
Some of 2002 Pueblo Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 2002 Pueblo Street currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Pueblo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Pueblo Street pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Pueblo Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2002 Pueblo Street offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Pueblo Street offers parking.
Does 2002 Pueblo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Pueblo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Pueblo Street have a pool?
No, 2002 Pueblo Street does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Pueblo Street have accessible units?
No, 2002 Pueblo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Pueblo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Pueblo Street has units with dishwashers.
