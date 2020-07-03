1726 Matilda

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Contemporary tri-level townhouse with attached 2 car garage & washer dryer connections in area off master. Ceramic tiled entry & bathroom. Stucco exterior with 10 ft ceilings, maple kitchen cabinets. Island galley kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. 2nd floor study. Jacuzzi tub & separate shower, recessed lighting, metal railing & 3 balconies. Blond hardwood floors. Large windows. Lofted 3rd floor bedroom. Application fee of $50 to be in certified funds for all applicants over the age of 18