Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:49 AM

1726 Matilda

1726 Matilda St · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Matilda St, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Contemporary tri-level townhouse with attached 2 car garage & washer dryer connections in area off master. Ceramic tiled entry & bathroom. Stucco exterior with 10 ft ceilings, maple kitchen cabinets. Island galley kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. 2nd floor study. Jacuzzi tub & separate shower, recessed lighting, metal railing & 3 balconies. Blond hardwood floors. Large windows. Lofted 3rd floor bedroom. Application fee of $50 to be in certified funds for all applicants over the age of 18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Matilda have any available units?
1726 Matilda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 Matilda have?
Some of 1726 Matilda's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Matilda currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Matilda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Matilda pet-friendly?
No, 1726 Matilda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1726 Matilda offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Matilda offers parking.
Does 1726 Matilda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Matilda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Matilda have a pool?
No, 1726 Matilda does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Matilda have accessible units?
No, 1726 Matilda does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Matilda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 Matilda has units with dishwashers.

