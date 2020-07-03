Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10228 Ridge Oak St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10228 Ridge Oak St
Last updated January 5 2020 at 7:49 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10228 Ridge Oak St
10228 Ridge Oak Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10228 Ridge Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled Duplex! - Cozy remodeled duplex. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Large living area. With large walk in closet. Call to view today!
(RLNE5143851)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10228 Ridge Oak St have any available units?
10228 Ridge Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10228 Ridge Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
10228 Ridge Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10228 Ridge Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10228 Ridge Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 10228 Ridge Oak St offer parking?
No, 10228 Ridge Oak St does not offer parking.
Does 10228 Ridge Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10228 Ridge Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10228 Ridge Oak St have a pool?
No, 10228 Ridge Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 10228 Ridge Oak St have accessible units?
No, 10228 Ridge Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 10228 Ridge Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10228 Ridge Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10228 Ridge Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10228 Ridge Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University