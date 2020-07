Retreat at Watermark

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage package receiving trash valet 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center game room internet access media room

The Retreat by Watermark in Corpus Christi, TX offers one, two and three bedroom garden-style, apartments tailored to your highest standards. Gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops, designer light fixtures, expansive walk-in closets, garden tubs, and wood-like flooring are a few of the features you can expect to come standard in any of our floor plans.



Located in the highly-acclaimed Corpus Christi Independent School District, north of Kings Crossing, you'll have easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, health care and several major employers. A large entertainment clubhouse with a stunning swimming pool including in-pool chaise lounges, an outdoor kitchen, and a sitting terrace along with other wow-worthy amenities help to give The Retreat by Watermark a resort-like ambiance.



