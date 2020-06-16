8126 Nazareth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Elegant Home in Country Creek is situated on a 1 Acre Lot at the end of a Cul De Sac. Recently Updated, this Spacious Home has 5 Bedrooms and Three Full Baths. The Open Floor Plan features Two Living and Two Dining Spaces Beautifully Painted in a Palette of Grey. The Large Family Room with it's 20 ft ceilings includes a Fireplace, Built-In Cabinetry and Chef’s Kitchen with Large Breakfast Bar. The Downstairs Extra Large Master Suite features French Doors opening to the Large Outdoor Living Area. The Master Bath with Double Vanities incorporates a Jetted Tub and Separate Shower. There are Four Bedrooms Upstairs, one with unfinished closet. Two further bedrooms with French Doors leading onto an Upstairs Balcony which overlooks the Enormous Backyard. Of the Many Beautiful Details encompassed in this Extraordinary Home, Marble Floors, Granite Countertops, and Custom Cabinetry are just a few!