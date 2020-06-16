All apartments in Corpus Christi
8126 Nazareth Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:45 PM

8126 Nazareth Drive

8126 Nazareth Dr · (361) 236-0412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8126 Nazareth Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Elegant Home in Country Creek is situated on a 1 Acre Lot at the end of a Cul De Sac. Recently Updated, this Spacious Home has 5 Bedrooms and Three Full Baths. The Open Floor Plan features Two Living and Two Dining Spaces Beautifully Painted in a Palette of Grey. The Large Family Room with it's 20 ft ceilings includes a Fireplace, Built-In Cabinetry and Chef’s Kitchen with Large Breakfast Bar. The Downstairs Extra Large Master Suite features French Doors opening to the Large Outdoor Living Area. The Master Bath with  Double Vanities incorporates a Jetted Tub and Separate Shower. There are Four Bedrooms Upstairs, one with unfinished closet. Two further bedrooms with French Doors leading onto an Upstairs Balcony which overlooks the Enormous Backyard. Of the Many Beautiful Details encompassed in this Extraordinary Home, Marble Floors, Granite Countertops, and Custom Cabinetry are just a few!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 Nazareth Drive have any available units?
8126 Nazareth Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 8126 Nazareth Drive have?
Some of 8126 Nazareth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8126 Nazareth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8126 Nazareth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 Nazareth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8126 Nazareth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 8126 Nazareth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8126 Nazareth Drive does offer parking.
Does 8126 Nazareth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8126 Nazareth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 Nazareth Drive have a pool?
No, 8126 Nazareth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8126 Nazareth Drive have accessible units?
No, 8126 Nazareth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 Nazareth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8126 Nazareth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
