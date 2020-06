Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Wonderful lakefront access directly within the backyard. Dining area adjacent to a large kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space and breakfast dining with bay windows overlooking the lake in the backyard. A large living area with original wood paneling. Master suite located downstairs facing the front of the home, two bedrooms and a second living area upstairs. The large office downstairs is with a lovely view of the lake. A bonus room located in the rear of the home with an AC/heater/dehumidifier with lake views. Come enjoy the evening breezes on a huge open patio from the best end of the lake! There is a neighborhood pool just a short walk away!



