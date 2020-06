Amenities

parking some paid utils range refrigerator

Second story unit ready for move in! Two bedrooms freshly painted and recently installed vinyl flooring throughout. Bath redone with a tub/shower combination and pedestal sink. Kitchen with free standing gas stove, refrigerator with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Water included in pricing. Shared common areas. Parking in the back or on the street. Close to hospitals, medical offices, grocery stores, schools, parks and so much more.