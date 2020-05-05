All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:14 AM

6134 Lago Vista Dr

6134 Lago Vista Dr · (361) 774-4137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6134 Lago Vista Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 6133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
STUNNING 6 bed, 5.5 bathroom home located in the prestigious The Coves At Lago Vista subdivision! This gorgeous, custom built home, is part of the desirable London ISD school district. Interior features include: custom built cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open concept kitchen/living, master bedroom located downstairs and so much more! Exterior features include: huge covered patio, beautiful landscaping, and courtyard with plenty of room to host gatherings! This home was also built with rebar foundation, 2x6 exterior walls, tech shield insulation and much more! Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 Lago Vista Dr have any available units?
6134 Lago Vista Dr has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 6134 Lago Vista Dr have?
Some of 6134 Lago Vista Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6134 Lago Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6134 Lago Vista Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 Lago Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6134 Lago Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 6134 Lago Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6134 Lago Vista Dr does offer parking.
Does 6134 Lago Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 Lago Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 Lago Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 6134 Lago Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6134 Lago Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 6134 Lago Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 Lago Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6134 Lago Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
