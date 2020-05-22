All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:14 AM

6034 Maximus Dr

6034 Maximus Dr · (361) 834-6643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6034 Maximus Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2327 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stucco home built in 2015, located in the Kings Point Subdivision. Spacious, open concept home which has a living room, dining room, and eat in kitchen that all opens to each other. The walk-in kitchen pantry can be used to not only store your foods but also store your small appliances. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances. There is an island in the kitchen as well as a long bar that is perfect for eating at. Granite countertops throughout the house with custom cabinetry. So much natural sunlight in this home which will accent the high ceilings and crown molding. The backyard has a covered patio with lush grass. This can easily be made to be your personal oasis. The master bedroom includes an ensuite which has a jacuzzi tub and a tiled walk in shower, dual sinks, large walk in closet, and a private toilet room. Tile in most of the house with carpeted bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6034 Maximus Dr have any available units?
6034 Maximus Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 6034 Maximus Dr have?
Some of 6034 Maximus Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6034 Maximus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6034 Maximus Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6034 Maximus Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6034 Maximus Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 6034 Maximus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6034 Maximus Dr does offer parking.
Does 6034 Maximus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6034 Maximus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6034 Maximus Dr have a pool?
No, 6034 Maximus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6034 Maximus Dr have accessible units?
No, 6034 Maximus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6034 Maximus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6034 Maximus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
