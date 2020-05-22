6034 Maximus Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stucco home built in 2015, located in the Kings Point Subdivision. Spacious, open concept home which has a living room, dining room, and eat in kitchen that all opens to each other. The walk-in kitchen pantry can be used to not only store your foods but also store your small appliances. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances. There is an island in the kitchen as well as a long bar that is perfect for eating at. Granite countertops throughout the house with custom cabinetry. So much natural sunlight in this home which will accent the high ceilings and crown molding. The backyard has a covered patio with lush grass. This can easily be made to be your personal oasis. The master bedroom includes an ensuite which has a jacuzzi tub and a tiled walk in shower, dual sinks, large walk in closet, and a private toilet room. Tile in most of the house with carpeted bedrooms.