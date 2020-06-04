5622 Leicester

Amenities

This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story 2,592 SF brick home has upgrades galore! A gourmet kitchen with island featuring quartz counters, custom maple cabinets, gas cook-top/oven and pantry. Spacious downstairs master bedroom en-suite with jetted tub, Kohler sinks and toilets. Many other extras to include: fireplace, crown molding, built-in shelves, solar screens, over-sized garage and wrought iron banisters. Air conditioned storage room upstairs. Beautifully landscaped, privacy fenced pool-sized yard with extended brick patio creates a restful oasis and the perfect place for family fun. Call us today for a showing!