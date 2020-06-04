All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 5622 Leicester.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
5622 Leicester
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:10 PM

5622 Leicester

5622 Leicester · (361) 991-9111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5622 Leicester, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story 2,592 SF brick home has upgrades galore! A gourmet kitchen with island featuring quartz counters, custom maple cabinets, gas cook-top/oven and pantry. Spacious downstairs master bedroom en-suite with jetted tub, Kohler sinks and toilets. Many other extras to include: fireplace, crown molding, built-in shelves, solar screens, over-sized garage and wrought iron banisters. Air conditioned storage room upstairs. Beautifully landscaped, privacy fenced pool-sized yard with extended brick patio creates a restful oasis and the perfect place for family fun. Call us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5622 Leicester have any available units?
5622 Leicester has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 5622 Leicester have?
Some of 5622 Leicester's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5622 Leicester currently offering any rent specials?
5622 Leicester isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5622 Leicester pet-friendly?
No, 5622 Leicester is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 5622 Leicester offer parking?
Yes, 5622 Leicester does offer parking.
Does 5622 Leicester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5622 Leicester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5622 Leicester have a pool?
Yes, 5622 Leicester has a pool.
Does 5622 Leicester have accessible units?
No, 5622 Leicester does not have accessible units.
Does 5622 Leicester have units with dishwashers?
No, 5622 Leicester does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5622 Leicester?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Veranda
6433 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity