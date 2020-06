Amenities

Owner has invested in various improvements in the last two years. Gated area with level caliche yard. Asphalt parking in the front of the property. Large crane in the main warehouse. Updated showroom, along with seven separate offices. 1.37 acres with a total of 4092.00 sqft in office space and 12000.00 sqft in warehouse space. Great space and location for any service company, retail/warehouse business, ect. Call for details.