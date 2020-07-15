4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd.

Amenities

Now is the time to secure this lovely Breakers Condominium fully furnished beach front condo in North Beach with beautiful views of the bay and downtown. This unit will be available in early September. All you need are your clothes to move in. A split bedroom plan works great for privacy with roommates, and there is a washer/dryer in the unit. The $2,000/month rate includes cable TV, internet, water, trash pickup, and a $150 monthly credit on electric. One assigned covered parking space. This perfect location makes an easy commute to any projects around Portland and beyond, as well as to the Naval Air Station. This beach is by a boardwalk that runs over a mile between the Lexington and the cut towards Portland. You will be so close to restaurants in the area as well as downtown, museums, and just down the road from the Texas State Aquarium and The Lexington. There is a gym and a great pool on the property as well. Secure this now before it’s gone! NO pets allowed.