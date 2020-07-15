All apartments in Corpus Christi
4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd.
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:34 PM

4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd

4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd · (361) 730-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Corpus Christi
Central City
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Now is the time to secure this lovely Breakers Condominium fully furnished beach front condo in North Beach with beautiful views of the bay and downtown. This unit will be available in early September. All you need are your clothes to move in. A split bedroom plan works great for privacy with roommates, and there is a washer/dryer in the unit. The $2,000/month rate includes cable TV, internet, water, trash pickup, and a $150 monthly credit on electric. One assigned covered parking space. This perfect location makes an easy commute to any projects around Portland and beyond, as well as to the Naval Air Station. This beach is by a boardwalk that runs over a mile between the Lexington and the cut towards Portland. You will be so close to restaurants in the area as well as downtown, museums, and just down the road from the Texas State Aquarium and The Lexington. There is a gym and a great pool on the property as well. Secure this now before it’s gone! NO pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd have any available units?
4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd have?
Some of 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd offers parking.
Does 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd has a pool.
Does 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

