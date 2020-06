Amenities

Looking for a small Office space? Look no further. Beautiful Historic 402 Peoples Street has space available for lease! Space 2A located on the third floor offers 765 sq ft of leasable space. Move in with just your deposit and enjoy a 13 month lease. There is no CAM fee, no after hours fees, Internet included and you will have 24-7 access to your leased space. UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Owner/Agent