Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

333 Foster Dr

333 Foster Dr · No Longer Available
Location

333 Foster Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Bay Area

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see 333 Foster drive, an intimate floorpan right in the heart of the Historic Morningside Subdivision. This house offers a large fenced corner lot with detached garage. Renovated Master Bath and secondary Bathroom, Updated kitchen, and modern paint, and beautiful hardwood floors! New roof 2018. Available 9.1.2019 Coastal landscaping and close proximity to downtown, Ocean Drive, and central Corpus Christi. Rental Applicants must submit the TAR Residential Lease Application. Call today to see this great house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Foster Dr have any available units?
333 Foster Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 333 Foster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
333 Foster Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Foster Dr pet-friendly?
No, 333 Foster Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 333 Foster Dr offer parking?
Yes, 333 Foster Dr does offer parking.
Does 333 Foster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Foster Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Foster Dr have a pool?
No, 333 Foster Dr does not have a pool.
Does 333 Foster Dr have accessible units?
No, 333 Foster Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Foster Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Foster Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Foster Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Foster Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
