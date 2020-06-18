333 Foster Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see 333 Foster drive, an intimate floorpan right in the heart of the Historic Morningside Subdivision. This house offers a large fenced corner lot with detached garage. Renovated Master Bath and secondary Bathroom, Updated kitchen, and modern paint, and beautiful hardwood floors! New roof 2018. Available 9.1.2019 Coastal landscaping and close proximity to downtown, Ocean Drive, and central Corpus Christi. Rental Applicants must submit the TAR Residential Lease Application. Call today to see this great house!