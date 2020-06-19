All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:32 PM

3201 Sumpter

3201 Sumpter Ln · (361) 991-9111
Location

3201 Sumpter Ln, Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Northwest Corpus Christi

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1892 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath Corner lot house in Award Winning Tuloso Midway School District. Crown moulding throughout. Formal living/dining room to the right upon walking in. Spacious living area features floor to ceiling brick fireplace, terrazzo tile, and french door access to covered patio. Kitchen features corian countertops with breakfast bar and decorative pendant lights that overlooks the living area, glass stovetop, wall oven, plenty of cabinet space for storage, all black appliances, and casual dining just off the kitchen. Bedrooms all feature faux wood vinyl, very easy to maintain and clean. Backyard if fully fenced in and boasts mature landscaping. Detached garage with extra workshop room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Sumpter have any available units?
3201 Sumpter has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Sumpter have?
Some of 3201 Sumpter's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Sumpter currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Sumpter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Sumpter pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Sumpter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 3201 Sumpter offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Sumpter does offer parking.
Does 3201 Sumpter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Sumpter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Sumpter have a pool?
No, 3201 Sumpter does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Sumpter have accessible units?
No, 3201 Sumpter does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Sumpter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Sumpter does not have units with dishwashers.
