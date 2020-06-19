3201 Sumpter

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath Corner lot house in Award Winning Tuloso Midway School District. Crown moulding throughout. Formal living/dining room to the right upon walking in. Spacious living area features floor to ceiling brick fireplace, terrazzo tile, and french door access to covered patio. Kitchen features corian countertops with breakfast bar and decorative pendant lights that overlooks the living area, glass stovetop, wall oven, plenty of cabinet space for storage, all black appliances, and casual dining just off the kitchen. Bedrooms all feature faux wood vinyl, very easy to maintain and clean. Backyard if fully fenced in and boasts mature landscaping. Detached garage with extra workshop room.