Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:42 AM

2724-2726 Agnes

2724 Agnes St · (361) 941-5269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2724 Agnes St, Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$7,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 16579 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FOR LEASE Warehouse space in main industrial district of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Two Spaces totaling +/- 14,200 Square Feet.
Space 1 is +/- 3,700 SF warehouse w +/- 522 SF office. Two 22' X 14' dock high OHD. Three offices and one restroom.
Space 2 is +/- 9,354 SF warehouse w +/- 629 SF office. Seven 12' X 14' ground level OHD w/ Interior loading dock w/ ramp. Three offices and one restroom.
Metal Building built in 1971 in good condition. Clear span w/ +/- 14' clear height. Partially fenced +/- 24,000 SF concrete and asphalt yard
Base Rent $7,100 / month modified gross lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724-2726 Agnes have any available units?
2724-2726 Agnes has a unit available for $7,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 2724-2726 Agnes currently offering any rent specials?
2724-2726 Agnes isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724-2726 Agnes pet-friendly?
No, 2724-2726 Agnes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 2724-2726 Agnes offer parking?
No, 2724-2726 Agnes does not offer parking.
Does 2724-2726 Agnes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724-2726 Agnes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724-2726 Agnes have a pool?
No, 2724-2726 Agnes does not have a pool.
Does 2724-2726 Agnes have accessible units?
No, 2724-2726 Agnes does not have accessible units.
Does 2724-2726 Agnes have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724-2726 Agnes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2724-2726 Agnes have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724-2726 Agnes does not have units with air conditioning.
