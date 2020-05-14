2724-2726 Agnes

Amenities

FOR LEASE Warehouse space in main industrial district of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Two Spaces totaling +/- 14,200 Square Feet.

Space 1 is +/- 3,700 SF warehouse w +/- 522 SF office. Two 22' X 14' dock high OHD. Three offices and one restroom.

Space 2 is +/- 9,354 SF warehouse w +/- 629 SF office. Seven 12' X 14' ground level OHD w/ Interior loading dock w/ ramp. Three offices and one restroom.

Metal Building built in 1971 in good condition. Clear span w/ +/- 14' clear height. Partially fenced +/- 24,000 SF concrete and asphalt yard

Base Rent $7,100 / month modified gross lease.