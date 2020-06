Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful Southside Home in highly desired Wooldridge Creek Subd available for rent!! Quick access to NAS Corpus Christi, Hospitals, Shopping/Restaurants, etc... Beautiful Home with everything you'd expect... Open Floor Plan, Split Bedrooms, Soaring Ceilings and Natural Light, etc. Gorgeous oasis of a back yard! Large covered gazebo just begs to be entertained in!! Pet Friendly! No carpet. Dont wait! Call for your private showing. Available for immediate move in!