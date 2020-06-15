All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 1400 Ocean Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
1400 Ocean Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:42 AM

1400 Ocean Dr

1400 Ocean Dr · (361) 991-9111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
Central City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1400 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301C · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
Marina Del Sol Condominiums offer stunning views of Downtown and Corpus Christi Bay, every day of the year from this 7-story Beauty located directly on the Bay and adjacent to the well-known Spohn Shoreline Hospital. One full wall of windows across the living area open up to the balcony, providing wonderful views of the Bay. Sit back, relax and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee in the morning, or a drink watching the sun set in the evening. The condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a washer and dryer, 2 large storage units downstairs that will also convey with the condo, and all the amenities of home to include: racquetball and basketball courts, fitness center, pool and hot tub, dry sauna, running track, community rooms with pool table, borrowing library, and games. Friendly, professional on-site management and security. For now, owners and tenants are asked to park in the Cole Park parking lot while the Marina Del Sol parking lot is currently under construction. NO PETS, PLEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Ocean Dr have any available units?
1400 Ocean Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Ocean Dr have?
Some of 1400 Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 1400 Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Ocean Dr does offer parking.
Does 1400 Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 1400 Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 1400 Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Ocean Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1400 Ocean Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Veranda
6433 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
The Current at 37
10113 Up River Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity