1400 Ocean Dr

Marina Del Sol Condominiums offer stunning views of Downtown and Corpus Christi Bay, every day of the year from this 7-story Beauty located directly on the Bay and adjacent to the well-known Spohn Shoreline Hospital. One full wall of windows across the living area open up to the balcony, providing wonderful views of the Bay. Sit back, relax and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee in the morning, or a drink watching the sun set in the evening. The condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a washer and dryer, 2 large storage units downstairs that will also convey with the condo, and all the amenities of home to include: racquetball and basketball courts, fitness center, pool and hot tub, dry sauna, running track, community rooms with pool table, borrowing library, and games. Friendly, professional on-site management and security. For now, owners and tenants are asked to park in the Cole Park parking lot while the Marina Del Sol parking lot is currently under construction. NO PETS, PLEASE!