13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B - 3/Bed 2.5/Bath - $1895/month - Want to enjoy Island Living on the water? Here it is! This beautiful waterfront townhome has it all! Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a phenomenal view! Great master suite downstairs, master bath with walk in closet, his and her sinks and a jetted tub! Open kitchen and dining overlooking living and outdoor spaces! Build memories as friends and family gather around the breakfast bar or relax out on the large back deck to enjoy the stunning views! The captain in the family will love the boat lift and jet ski lift! This townhome has so much to offer! Come see it today!



