Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B

13901 Mingo Cay Ct · (361) 500-6654
Location

13901 Mingo Cay Ct, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Padre Island

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1539 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B - 3/Bed 2.5/Bath - $1895/month - Want to enjoy Island Living on the water? Here it is! This beautiful waterfront townhome has it all! Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a phenomenal view! Great master suite downstairs, master bath with walk in closet, his and her sinks and a jetted tub! Open kitchen and dining overlooking living and outdoor spaces! Build memories as friends and family gather around the breakfast bar or relax out on the large back deck to enjoy the stunning views! The captain in the family will love the boat lift and jet ski lift! This townhome has so much to offer! Come see it today!

(RLNE5496286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B have any available units?
13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B offer parking?
No, 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B have a pool?
No, 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B have accessible units?
No, 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
