Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
1227 Nile Dr
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:56 AM

1227 Nile Dr

1227 Nile Dr · (361) 739-8936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1227 Nile Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Bay Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,945

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 4640 sqft

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Prominent retail space at the intersection of Nile and McArdle near residential area with established large homes and many student and apartment complexes. Located one block from South Padre Island Drive freeway (SPID), Nile is one of the main arteries to Texas A&M University, the Naval Air Station, and downtown Corpus Christi. Book one unit of 1,160 sq ft, or lease up to 3 more units for a total contiguous space of 4640 sq ft. These open spaces have recently-installed ceramic tile flooring and one of the spaces come with a sales counter. Price ranges from 0.85 - 1.00 psf/month, modified gross. Tenant pays all utilities and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Nile Dr have any available units?
1227 Nile Dr has a unit available for $3,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 1227 Nile Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Nile Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Nile Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1227 Nile Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 1227 Nile Dr offer parking?
No, 1227 Nile Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1227 Nile Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Nile Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Nile Dr have a pool?
No, 1227 Nile Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Nile Dr have accessible units?
No, 1227 Nile Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Nile Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 Nile Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 Nile Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 Nile Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
