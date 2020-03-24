1227 Nile Dr

Amenities

Prominent retail space at the intersection of Nile and McArdle near residential area with established large homes and many student and apartment complexes. Located one block from South Padre Island Drive freeway (SPID), Nile is one of the main arteries to Texas A&M University, the Naval Air Station, and downtown Corpus Christi. Book one unit of 1,160 sq ft, or lease up to 3 more units for a total contiguous space of 4640 sq ft. These open spaces have recently-installed ceramic tile flooring and one of the spaces come with a sales counter. Price ranges from 0.85 - 1.00 psf/month, modified gross. Tenant pays all utilities and maintenance.