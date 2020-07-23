/
kendall county
78 Apartments for rent in Kendall County, TX📍
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$903
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
$
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities include community Wi-Fi, covered parking, a pool and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature laundry hookups, separate dining areas and spacious closets. Just off I-10.
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.
204 HORSE HILL
204 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2123 sqft
**MAKE READY IN PROGRESS - New carpet being installed upstairs** Well maintained 3/2 1/2 popular Herff Ranch home. Beautiful Kitchen (Refrigerator will remain) includes 42" cabinets w/built in desk, in wall network, opens to family room w/fireplace.
116 Timber Trail
116 Timber Trail, Kendall County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2016 sqft
APPROXIMATELY 2016 S.F. OF LIVING AREA IN THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH GREAT VIEWS. DECK, AND LARGE CARPORT ARE JUST SOME OF THE FEATURES OF THIS HOME. DON'T LET THE OUTSIDE FOOL YOU. YOU WILL BE SURPRISED WHEN YOU ENTER.
116 TELFORD WAY
116 Telford Way, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2100 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a study in Regent Park! Beautiful wood-vinyl floors, ceramic tile, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, in a great new neighborhood.
108 STONE CREEK CIR
108 Stone Creek Circle, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1548 sqft
This one story charmer has no carpet! Brand new vinyl flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint. Close to the heart of Boerne, you can walk to the YMCA and several local schools.
108 KRIEG DR
108 Krieg Drive, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1880 sqft
Want to live close to downtown Boerne but also have easy access to I-10? Here's your chance! This darling home offers a nice 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and a formal living room space that could also be used as on
102 SANTA ANITA RD
102 Santa Anita Road, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3474 sqft
Gorgeous 4/3 1/2 2 story Home in sought after Boerne ISD. Wait until you see this kitchen - AMAZING!! 42" Knotty Alder Cabinetry, Granite counter tops, Travertine back splash, Huge island breakfast bar, High-end fridge included.
128 Whisper Way - 1
128 Whisper Way, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex home on quiet street near town park, Nature Center, schools. Bright, open floor plan has high ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Pet friendly with a large enclosed yard.
150 Medical Drive
150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept.
226 Bentwood Dr
226 Bentwood Drive, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1712 sqft
1712 Sq ft Home situated on over an acre with lots of oaks ! completely tiled , fresh paint. Boerne schools . Quiet neighborhood minutes from Boerne HS. Absolutely no pets please...........huge living room , fireplace and vaulted ceilings.
241 HORSE HL
241 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2381 sqft
This home will live up to your expectations. One of the builders most popular 2 story plans with approx. 2,381 SF of living space. Large eat in kitchen opens up to the main living area for the Chef's that like to entertain.
316 SANDY SHOAL
316 Sandy Shoal, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1426 sqft
What a cute home! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath floor plan with a study. Inviting kitchen - breakfast bar. Refrigerator stays. Fenced yard with covered patio. Ready for move in.
116 DUSTY CORRAL
116 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2317 sqft
Beautiful home located in highly sought after Herff subdivision in Boerne! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, huge kitchen with gas stove and lots of cabinets including a desk area. Open concept floor plan. Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower.
112 LATIGO LN
112 Latigo Lane, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2631 sqft
*Make Ready In Progress* Taste and space! Very well kept home with large yard and large rooms. Walking distance to elementary and high school, only minutes from town. Formal dining room.
129 Tapatio Dr E
129 Tapatio Drive East, Kendall County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
VERY, VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOME COMPLETELY FURNISHED. AMAZING VIEWS! GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL PARKING. TAPATIO RESORT HAS GOLF, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS WITH MEMBERSHIP PACKAGES.
Downtown Boerne
267 Lohmann Street
267 Lohmann St, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
878 sqft
Cozy duplex within walking distance to Boerne Main Street and area attractions. Vaulted ceiling in living room and neutral paint shades give it a light airy feeling.
Results within 1 mile of Kendall County
250 Rocky Ln
250 Rocky Lane, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1189 sqft
250 Rocky Ln Available 07/27/20 Private Hill Country Home Near Canyon Lake - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms - Well designed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 living areas.
1090 INDIAN HOLLOW - A
1090 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1624 sqft
1090 INDIAN HOLLOW - A - INDIAN HOLLOW 1090 - A Available 07/31/20 NEW ON MARKET - NEW 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CUSTOM DUPLEX UNIT. AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF AUGUST 2020.
2560 Puter Creek
2560 Puter Creek Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
NEW ON MARKET - NEWER DUPLEX UNIT-B ONLY AVAILABLE NOW (THE RIGHT UNIT WHEN FACING THEM). GREAT OPEN LAY OUTS, ALL TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS THROUGHOUT, COVERED BACK PORCH, HIGH CEILINGS, BRAND NEW APPLIANCE'S ETC... DON'T MISS THIS ONE.
1140 Indian Hollow
1140 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
NICE NEWER DUPLEX'S BY FM 306 AND HWY 281 INTERSECTION, SECLUDED ON A CUL DE SAC. AVAILABLE NOW APRIL 2020. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS ALL TILE FLOORING AND NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. COME SEE HOME TODAY !! PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. (CASE BY CASE)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kendall County area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Texas Lutheran University, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, Cedar Park, and Georgetown have apartments for rent.
