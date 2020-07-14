Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving yoga

The luxury apartments of Colonial Grand at Silverado in Cedar Park, TX are waiting for you to call them home. Situated near Austin, Round Rock, Brushy Creek and Leander, you'll always find something to do. Take advantage of the great nearby restaurants, shopping at The Parke or 1890 Ranch and outdoor recreation at Brushy Creek Lake Park or Southwest Williamson County Regional Park. Colonial Grand at Silverado also provides a community that has everything you're looking for. Amenities include a beautiful, resort style pool, a screened in Lanai where you can hang out with friends and a fitness center with barre. We also offer attached or detached garages and an in-apartment alarm for your safety. And once inside your pet-friendly apartment home you'll find upgrades like private patios or balconies and more.