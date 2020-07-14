All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Colonial Grand at Silverado

3001 Colonial Pkwy · (833) 619-0798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 019121 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 017107 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 018106 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,068

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 014108 · Avail. now

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 013104 · Avail. now

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 012110 · Avail. now

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonial Grand at Silverado.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
yoga
LET'S CONNECT VIRTUALLY! WE ARE READY TO HELP YOU FIND YOUR NEW HOME! CALL US TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY. The luxury apartments of Colonial Grand at Silverado in Cedar Park, TX are waiting for you to call them home. Situated near Austin, Round Rock, Brushy Creek and Leander, you'll always find something to do. Take advantage of the great nearby restaurants, shopping at The Parke or 1890 Ranch and outdoor recreation at Brushy Creek Lake Park or Southwest Williamson County Regional Park. Colonial Grand at Silverado also provides a community that has everything you're looking for. Amenities include a beautiful, resort style pool, a screened in Lanai where you can hang out with friends and a fitness center with barre. We also offer attached or detached garages and an in-apartment alarm for your safety. And once inside your pet-friendly apartment home you'll find upgrades like private patios or balconies and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $160 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Select units come with additional storage units.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Grand at Silverado have any available units?
Colonial Grand at Silverado has 16 units available starting at $1,038 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Colonial Grand at Silverado have?
Some of Colonial Grand at Silverado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Grand at Silverado currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Grand at Silverado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Grand at Silverado pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Silverado is pet friendly.
Does Colonial Grand at Silverado offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Silverado offers parking.
Does Colonial Grand at Silverado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Silverado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Grand at Silverado have a pool?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Silverado has a pool.
Does Colonial Grand at Silverado have accessible units?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Silverado has accessible units.
Does Colonial Grand at Silverado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Silverado has units with dishwashers.
