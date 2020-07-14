Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible online portal pool table

The Lodge At Lakeline Village is a landmark in residential apartment living, ideally situated in beautiful Cedar Park, Texas, located within minutes of Austin. Nestled just off US Highway 183, we offer easy access to retail shops, fine dining and we are in close proximity to major employers. This beautifully landscaped community is just waiting for you! Our spectacular one, two and three bedroom floor plans give new meaning to luxury and privilege. Our residents enjoy many thoughtfully planned amenities to include over-sized patios and balconies, full size washers and dryers, generous closet and storage space, pass-through breakfast bar, double bowl vanities, garden tubs and much more! Kick back and enjoy the serene outdoor atmosphere on your patio or balcony, or simply relax inside your beautiful apartment home at The Lodge At Lakeline Village.Our community amenities feature lush greenery, creating a serene and attractive setting. Relax by our refreshing, resort style swimming pool or invite family and friends over for a barbecue in the picnic area or play pool in the game room. Don't forget to stop in and see our luxury clubhouse and surround-sound theater! If you want to pursue something more active then visit our state of the art fitness center.