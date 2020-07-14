All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

The Lodge at Lakeline Village

2000 S Lakeline Blvd · (254) 233-1228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1322 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 1136 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 0344 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0726 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Unit 0343 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Unit 1525 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1434 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Unit 0521 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lodge at Lakeline Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
online portal
pool table
The Lodge At Lakeline Village is a landmark in residential apartment living, ideally situated in beautiful Cedar Park, Texas, located within minutes of Austin. Nestled just off US Highway 183, we offer easy access to retail shops, fine dining and we are in close proximity to major employers. This beautifully landscaped community is just waiting for you! Our spectacular one, two and three bedroom floor plans give new meaning to luxury and privilege. Our residents enjoy many thoughtfully planned amenities to include over-sized patios and balconies, full size washers and dryers, generous closet and storage space, pass-through breakfast bar, double bowl vanities, garden tubs and much more! Kick back and enjoy the serene outdoor atmosphere on your patio or balcony, or simply relax inside your beautiful apartment home at The Lodge At Lakeline Village.Our community amenities feature lush greenery, creating a serene and attractive setting. Relax by our refreshing, resort style swimming pool or invite family and friends over for a barbecue in the picnic area or play pool in the game room. Don't forget to stop in and see our luxury clubhouse and surround-sound theater! If you want to pursue something more active then visit our state of the art fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 application fee per applicant
Deposit: Deposit based on credit approval
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $3.00/month Pest Control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $600
limit: 2
rent: $20 Per Pet
restrictions: 75 lbs combined weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage closets are 4 ft X 4 ft and $15/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lodge at Lakeline Village have any available units?
The Lodge at Lakeline Village has 20 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lodge at Lakeline Village have?
Some of The Lodge at Lakeline Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lodge at Lakeline Village currently offering any rent specials?
The Lodge at Lakeline Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lodge at Lakeline Village pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lodge at Lakeline Village is pet friendly.
Does The Lodge at Lakeline Village offer parking?
Yes, The Lodge at Lakeline Village offers parking.
Does The Lodge at Lakeline Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lodge at Lakeline Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lodge at Lakeline Village have a pool?
Yes, The Lodge at Lakeline Village has a pool.
Does The Lodge at Lakeline Village have accessible units?
Yes, The Lodge at Lakeline Village has accessible units.
Does The Lodge at Lakeline Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lodge at Lakeline Village has units with dishwashers.
