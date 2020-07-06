911 Bogart Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated pool clubhouse range

Beautiful home is in the heavily desired Forest Oaks! Plenty of community amenities including pool and clubhouse! Great floor plan with multiple living spaces to entertain guests. Recent upgrades include- Paint, flooring, new stove, light fixtures! Over-sized master with two big closets! 2 car garage! Laundry room upstairs! Close to a multitude of restaurants and entertainment. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). Fast and Easy Application Process!

