911 Bogart Road
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM

911 Bogart Road

911 Bogart Road · No Longer Available
Location

911 Bogart Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home is in the heavily desired Forest Oaks! Plenty of community amenities including pool and clubhouse! Great floor plan with multiple living spaces to entertain guests. Recent upgrades include- Paint, flooring, new stove, light fixtures! Over-sized master with two big closets! 2 car garage! Laundry room upstairs! Close to a multitude of restaurants and entertainment. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). Fast and Easy Application Process!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

