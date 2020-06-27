712 Alamo Plaza Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

DUE TO COVID; NO SHOWINGS TO TAKE PLACE UNTIL AFTER TENANT MOVES OUT ON 5/31; PLS SCHEDULE ALL SHOWINGS FOR 6/1 OR AFTER. Hidden gem right off of New Hope! Easy access to 183 and just seconds from plenty of shopping and parks! Tasteful upgrades thru-out. Bright kitchen, black granite and appliances, refaced cabinets, porcelain tile floors. Built-ins throughout. Hardwood floors in LR. Craftsman style trim around windows, custom moldings & new lighting. New deck in back creates outdoor living space. One of the few properties in neighborhood with 2nd floor covered balcony and large oak trees. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). Fast & Easy Application Process!

