Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM

712 Alamo Plaza Drive

712 Alamo Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

712 Alamo Plaza Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
DUE TO COVID; NO SHOWINGS TO TAKE PLACE UNTIL AFTER TENANT MOVES OUT ON 5/31; PLS SCHEDULE ALL SHOWINGS FOR 6/1 OR AFTER. Hidden gem right off of New Hope! Easy access to 183 and just seconds from plenty of shopping and parks! Tasteful upgrades thru-out. Bright kitchen, black granite and appliances, refaced cabinets, porcelain tile floors. Built-ins throughout. Hardwood floors in LR. Craftsman style trim around windows, custom moldings & new lighting. New deck in back creates outdoor living space. One of the few properties in neighborhood with 2nd floor covered balcony and large oak trees. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). Fast & Easy Application Process!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Alamo Plaza Drive have any available units?
712 Alamo Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Alamo Plaza Drive have?
Some of 712 Alamo Plaza Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Alamo Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Alamo Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Alamo Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
No, 712 Alamo Plaza Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 712 Alamo Plaza Drive offer parking?
No, 712 Alamo Plaza Drive does not offer parking.
Does 712 Alamo Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Alamo Plaza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Alamo Plaza Drive have a pool?
No, 712 Alamo Plaza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 712 Alamo Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 Alamo Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Alamo Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Alamo Plaza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
