Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great single story home with open layout on a corner lot. Awesome location between 183 and 183A, not far from FM 1431. Owner will consider some pets. Shopping, multiple restaurants, and medical facilities all very close. Office could be used as a 4th bedroom. Large master with walk in closet, double vanities, tub and shower. Income must at least equal 3 times rent