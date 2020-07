Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room internet access

512 Walsh Hill Trl - Property Id: 318118



Exceptional Lease in HIGHLY ACCLAIMED RRISD Patsy Sommer Elementary.... 4 Bedrooms with a large gameroom. Master Down. Master bath with Jacuzzi tub and large closet. Formal dining could be office down. Upstairs has 3 bedroom and one is oversized. All walk in closets. Kitchen with huge island. Lease includes Stainless Refrigerator. . RRISD schools and close to Parmer, 183, HEB and employers.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/318118

Property Id 318118



(RLNE5923095)