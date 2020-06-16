409 Paseo Grand Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool carpet

Beautiful Parkside home! - Across the street from a beautiful park and community pool, and 0.6 miles from Vista Ridge HS. Amazing floor plan with kitchen open to the living and eat-in breakfast area. Separate dining room for entertaining. Beautiful wood floors, tile, and carpet in the bedrooms and high ceilings.



***Move in special for 18-mo lease at $1,900 for the first 6 mos, then $$2,045 for the next 12 mos*** See agent for details



Call agent regarding pets - dogs less than 25 lbs only.



Pet deposit: $300 per pet

Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300

Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet

Administration fee: $100



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5268531)