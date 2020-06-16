All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

409 Paseo Grand Drive

409 Paseo Grand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

409 Paseo Grand Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful Parkside home! - Across the street from a beautiful park and community pool, and 0.6 miles from Vista Ridge HS. Amazing floor plan with kitchen open to the living and eat-in breakfast area. Separate dining room for entertaining. Beautiful wood floors, tile, and carpet in the bedrooms and high ceilings.

***Move in special for 18-mo lease at $1,900 for the first 6 mos, then $$2,045 for the next 12 mos*** See agent for details

Call agent regarding pets - dogs less than 25 lbs only.

Pet deposit: $300 per pet
Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300
Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet
Administration fee: $100

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5268531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Paseo Grand Drive have any available units?
409 Paseo Grand Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Paseo Grand Drive have?
Some of 409 Paseo Grand Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Paseo Grand Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 Paseo Grand Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Paseo Grand Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Paseo Grand Drive is pet friendly.
Does 409 Paseo Grand Drive offer parking?
No, 409 Paseo Grand Drive does not offer parking.
Does 409 Paseo Grand Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Paseo Grand Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Paseo Grand Drive have a pool?
Yes, 409 Paseo Grand Drive has a pool.
Does 409 Paseo Grand Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 Paseo Grand Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Paseo Grand Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Paseo Grand Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

