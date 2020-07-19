2105 N. Cannes Dr

Amenities
Must see 3 bedroom/2 bath! Close to highways, shopping, and restaurants. Home is located close to community park with sports courts and jogging paths. Desirable open floorplan, good sized bedrooms and a large backyard!
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/lmmPp58-KwE **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1976
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- New appliances, counters, and backsplash!
- Easy access to major highways, employers - just a short drive to town
- Desirable open floor plan
- Big Master Suite with attached bathroom
- Home is clean and move-in ready!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)