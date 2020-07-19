2105 N. Cannes Dr

Amenities

Must see 3 bedroom/2 bath! Close to highways, shopping, and restaurants. Home is located close to community park with sports courts and jogging paths. Desirable open floorplan, good sized bedrooms and a large backyard!



**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/lmmPp58-KwE **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1976



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- New appliances, counters, and backsplash!

- Easy access to major highways, employers - just a short drive to town

- Desirable open floor plan

- Big Master Suite with attached bathroom

- Home is clean and move-in ready!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)