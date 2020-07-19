All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 2105 N. Cannes Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
2105 N. Cannes Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2105 N. Cannes Dr

2105 North Cannes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2105 North Cannes Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see 3 bedroom/2 bath! Close to highways, shopping, and restaurants. Home is located close to community park with sports courts and jogging paths. Desirable open floorplan, good sized bedrooms and a large backyard!

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/lmmPp58-KwE **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1976

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- New appliances, counters, and backsplash!
- Easy access to major highways, employers - just a short drive to town
- Desirable open floor plan
- Big Master Suite with attached bathroom
- Home is clean and move-in ready!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 N. Cannes Dr have any available units?
2105 N. Cannes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 2105 N. Cannes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2105 N. Cannes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 N. Cannes Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 N. Cannes Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2105 N. Cannes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2105 N. Cannes Dr offers parking.
Does 2105 N. Cannes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 N. Cannes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 N. Cannes Dr have a pool?
No, 2105 N. Cannes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2105 N. Cannes Dr have accessible units?
No, 2105 N. Cannes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 N. Cannes Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 N. Cannes Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 N. Cannes Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 N. Cannes Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolsCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Anderson Mill West

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District