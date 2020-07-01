All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 2014 Coachlamp Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
2014 Coachlamp Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

2014 Coachlamp Dr.

2014 Coachlamp Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2014 Coachlamp Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath in Carriage Hills - Nice 3-2 single story home in Carriage Hills. Fresh exterior paint. A/C system being replaced. Extensive ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring. Front covered patio. Ready for immediate move in. Best value in Cedar Park.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE5659198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Coachlamp Dr. have any available units?
2014 Coachlamp Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 Coachlamp Dr. have?
Some of 2014 Coachlamp Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Coachlamp Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Coachlamp Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Coachlamp Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Coachlamp Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Coachlamp Dr. offer parking?
No, 2014 Coachlamp Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2014 Coachlamp Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Coachlamp Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Coachlamp Dr. have a pool?
No, 2014 Coachlamp Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Coachlamp Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2014 Coachlamp Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Coachlamp Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 Coachlamp Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District