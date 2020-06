Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious Cul-de-sac home in the Cedar Park community of Carriage Hills. Large living areas down and enormous bedrooms up. Located just a few minutes from Veterans Park and just off 1431. Just 2-3 miles from HEB,Walmart, Costco and the shops and restaurants of 1890 Ranch. Leander HS.