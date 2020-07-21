1817 Golden Arrow Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly bathtub

Price reflected is a three-month intro special, rent increases to $1990 in month four. Spotless corner lot property with brand new flooring and paint. 12-foot ceilings throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Soaking tub in the master bedroom. Private backyard with pergola patio and fresh landscaping. Great schools and desired location. Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non-Refundable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.