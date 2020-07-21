All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated November 23 2019 at 9:06 PM

1817 Golden Arrow Avenue

1817 Golden Arrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Golden Arrow Avenue, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Price reflected is a three-month intro special, rent increases to $1990 in month four. Spotless corner lot property with brand new flooring and paint. 12-foot ceilings throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Soaking tub in the master bedroom. Private backyard with pergola patio and fresh landscaping. Great schools and desired location. Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non-Refundable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue have any available units?
1817 Golden Arrow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue have?
Some of 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Golden Arrow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue offer parking?
No, 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue have a pool?
No, 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Golden Arrow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
