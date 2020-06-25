All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1814 Continental Pass

1814 Continental Pass · No Longer Available
Location

1814 Continental Pass, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious Home for Rent in Cedar Park, 1814 Continental - This spacious home for rent in Cedar Park offers wonderful large rooms, oversized master bedroom, open kitchen and living concept, and all within spacious close proximity to schools.

This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 and half baths, with a large kitchen and island. The master bedroom is one to see. This large space has an optional sitting, living, or office area with a his and hers ensuite.

With 2 dining areas, including formal breakfast area, your sure to have enough space for that large family or entertaining. The backyard space offers a great deck for gathering and a separate storage unit incase 3662 soft isn't big enough.

New carpeting is scheduled to be installed on April 2nd.

Don't miss this opportunity. It will be snatched up at this price.

For more information about Property management in cedar park please go to http://www.austinpropertymanagementpros.com

(RLNE2196672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 Continental Pass have any available units?
1814 Continental Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 1814 Continental Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Continental Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Continental Pass pet-friendly?
No, 1814 Continental Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1814 Continental Pass offer parking?
No, 1814 Continental Pass does not offer parking.
Does 1814 Continental Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 Continental Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Continental Pass have a pool?
No, 1814 Continental Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1814 Continental Pass have accessible units?
No, 1814 Continental Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Continental Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 Continental Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 Continental Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1814 Continental Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
