1814 Continental Pass

Spacious Home for Rent in Cedar Park, 1814 Continental - This spacious home for rent in Cedar Park offers wonderful large rooms, oversized master bedroom, open kitchen and living concept, and all within spacious close proximity to schools.



This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 and half baths, with a large kitchen and island. The master bedroom is one to see. This large space has an optional sitting, living, or office area with a his and hers ensuite.



With 2 dining areas, including formal breakfast area, your sure to have enough space for that large family or entertaining. The backyard space offers a great deck for gathering and a separate storage unit incase 3662 soft isn't big enough.



New carpeting is scheduled to be installed on April 2nd.



Don't miss this opportunity. It will be snatched up at this price.



