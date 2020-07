Amenities

pet friendly pool basketball court tennis court volleyball court range

Beautiful open home with large living room and open kitchen with gas stove and oven. A great private back yard with several mature trees that provide wonderful shade in the summer. Close proximity, 100 yards, to Elizabeth Milburn Park with public pool, sand volleyball, basketball, tennis, bmx track, playscapes, annual fireworks and more. Just blocks from Cedar Park High School and Cedar Park Middle School.



1 or 2yr lease

Available Oct 5

Pets negotiable