1800 Nelson Ranch Loop

Cedar Park, Single Story Home Back to Greenbelt - Enjoy this single story retreat located in the Westside Preserve community! The home features an office space, formal dining, great living-room with fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets space and an open floor plan. House includes washer and dryer. The home also backs up to a greenbelt and has a lovely backyard for your retreat on the covered back patio. Enjoy the community pool as well as the community events!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: None

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Leander ISD

Lease Terms: 10 to 21 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



