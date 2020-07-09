All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1800 Nelson Ranch Loop

1800 Nelson Ranch Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Nelson Ranch Loop, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Buttercup Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Cedar Park, Single Story Home Back to Greenbelt - Enjoy this single story retreat located in the Westside Preserve community! The home features an office space, formal dining, great living-room with fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets space and an open floor plan. House includes washer and dryer. The home also backs up to a greenbelt and has a lovely backyard for your retreat on the covered back patio. Enjoy the community pool as well as the community events!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: None
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Leander ISD
Lease Terms: 10 to 21 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE3342279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop have any available units?
1800 Nelson Ranch Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop have?
Some of 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Nelson Ranch Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop offer parking?
No, 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop has a pool.
Does 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop have accessible units?
No, 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Nelson Ranch Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

