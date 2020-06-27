Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1249 Fall Creek Loop Available 08/07/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With 3 Car Garage in Buttercup Creek - Beautiful 4BR home with detached 3 car garage. Extensive wood flooring. Downstairs formal area can be used as study. Large master bedroom with extended sitting/office area. Shutters in bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with center island and built-in appliances. Master bath with separate shower, large garden tub, and double vanity sinks. Large yard with deck. Refrigerator included- no warranty. Community pool and park. Excellent location near ACC, schools, and shopping.



More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!



Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993



(RLNE5021258)