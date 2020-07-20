1217 Dove Circle

Amenities

Spacious family home with large backyard! - Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home in Cedar Park for lease. Lovely hardwoods in common areas. HUGE kitchen with lots of light and stainless appliances. Large master suite as well as a large fenced backyard great for entertaining with oak trees and sprinklers. Great neighbors and a small neighborhood park across the street. Two car garage and new carpeting upstairs! Owner would prefer two year lease with $50 monthly increase starting year two.



PET POLICY:

No cats (no exceptions)

1 Small dog allowed (under 30lb) allowed at owners discretion (including breed restrictions, proof of vaccinations and proof of training)

$150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Pet Deposit

Monthly pet rent $40/Month



