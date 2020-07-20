All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

1217 Dove Circle

1217 Dove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Dove Circle, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious family home with large backyard! - Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home in Cedar Park for lease. Lovely hardwoods in common areas. HUGE kitchen with lots of light and stainless appliances. Large master suite as well as a large fenced backyard great for entertaining with oak trees and sprinklers. Great neighbors and a small neighborhood park across the street. Two car garage and new carpeting upstairs! Owner would prefer two year lease with $50 monthly increase starting year two.

PET POLICY:
No cats (no exceptions)
1 Small dog allowed (under 30lb) allowed at owners discretion (including breed restrictions, proof of vaccinations and proof of training)
$150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Pet Deposit
Monthly pet rent $40/Month

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4939585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

