1217 Dove Circle

Amenities
Spacious family home with large backyard! - Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home in Cedar Park for lease. Lovely hardwoods in common areas. HUGE kitchen with lots of light and stainless appliances. Large master suite as well as a large fenced backyard great for entertaining with oak trees and sprinklers. Great neighbors and a small neighborhood park across the street. Two car garage and new carpeting upstairs! Owner would prefer two year lease with $50 monthly increase starting year two.
PET POLICY:
No cats (no exceptions)
1 Small dog allowed (under 30lb) allowed at owners discretion (including breed restrictions, proof of vaccinations and proof of training)
$150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Pet Deposit
Monthly pet rent $40/Month
