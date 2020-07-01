109 Walking Horse Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home comes with lots of natural light, high ceilings and upgraded fixtures. The exterior features a covered patio and shaded fenced in backyard. The community park & pool are minutes from this home! Easy access to major roads and in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.



Round Rock Independent School District:

Grades: PK-5: Patsy Sommer Elementary

Grades: 6-8: Cedar Valley Middle School

Grades: 9-12: Round Rock High School



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5747037)