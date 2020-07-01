All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

109 Walking Horse Way

Location

109 Walking Horse Way, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Ranch at Brushy Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home comes with lots of natural light, high ceilings and upgraded fixtures. The exterior features a covered patio and shaded fenced in backyard. The community park & pool are minutes from this home! Easy access to major roads and in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.

Round Rock Independent School District:
Grades: PK-5: Patsy Sommer Elementary
Grades: 6-8: Cedar Valley Middle School
Grades: 9-12: Round Rock High School

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5747037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

