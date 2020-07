Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beauty has a lot to offer! The owners suite offers a double vanity, and a large walk-in closet. The flooring is wood planking throughout. The family room includes a gas log fireplace. Ample amount of storage! The backyard is large and includes an extended patio. Pets ok!