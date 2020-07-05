All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
6000 Sutton Fields Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

6000 Sutton Fields Trail

6000 Hutton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6000 Hutton Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new construction in PROSPER ISD. This beautiful 1 lvl 4 bedrooms home is best located in community-on a corner lot adjacent to community pool and amenity center. Gourmet kitchen opens to spacious family room. Granite in kitchen, tile in entry, kitchen, dining and all wet areas, Ceramic tile back splash. According to builder, this home has Whole Home Certified Features including Tankless Water Heater, 16 SEER AC & Radiant barrier roof decking. Pets allowed - Provide pet details for pre-approval. All information provided is best to listing office knowledge. Prospect to confirm all details including but not limited to schools and room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Sutton Fields Trail have any available units?
6000 Sutton Fields Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 Sutton Fields Trail have?
Some of 6000 Sutton Fields Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 Sutton Fields Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Sutton Fields Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Sutton Fields Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Sutton Fields Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Sutton Fields Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Sutton Fields Trail offers parking.
Does 6000 Sutton Fields Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Sutton Fields Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Sutton Fields Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6000 Sutton Fields Trail has a pool.
Does 6000 Sutton Fields Trail have accessible units?
No, 6000 Sutton Fields Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Sutton Fields Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 Sutton Fields Trail has units with dishwashers.

