6000 Sutton Fields Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Brand new construction in PROSPER ISD. This beautiful 1 lvl 4 bedrooms home is best located in community-on a corner lot adjacent to community pool and amenity center. Gourmet kitchen opens to spacious family room. Granite in kitchen, tile in entry, kitchen, dining and all wet areas, Ceramic tile back splash. According to builder, this home has Whole Home Certified Features including Tankless Water Heater, 16 SEER AC & Radiant barrier roof decking. Pets allowed - Provide pet details for pre-approval. All information provided is best to listing office knowledge. Prospect to confirm all details including but not limited to schools and room sizes.