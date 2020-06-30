All apartments in Carrollton
4691 Rhett Lane

Location

4691 Rhett Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Short term lease 6 to 10 months only! Amazing home in Mustang Park with Close Access to Dallas North Tollway, SH 121 and Shopping. End Unit Home with Master Down and Easily Accessible Rear Garage. Very Close to Community Pool and Mail Box. Huge Gourmet Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry, Granite and SS Appliances, including a 1-year old Samsung fridge. Generous-sized Bedrooms and Game Room Upstairs, Great for Entertainment. Owner Pays HOA Dues. No Pets. No Smokers. Pictures were taken before current tenants moved in.
Please see the leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4691 Rhett Lane have any available units?
4691 Rhett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4691 Rhett Lane have?
Some of 4691 Rhett Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4691 Rhett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4691 Rhett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4691 Rhett Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4691 Rhett Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4691 Rhett Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4691 Rhett Lane offers parking.
Does 4691 Rhett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4691 Rhett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4691 Rhett Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4691 Rhett Lane has a pool.
Does 4691 Rhett Lane have accessible units?
No, 4691 Rhett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4691 Rhett Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4691 Rhett Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

