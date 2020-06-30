4691 Rhett Lane

Amenities

granite counters garage pool fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Short term lease 6 to 10 months only! Amazing home in Mustang Park with Close Access to Dallas North Tollway, SH 121 and Shopping. End Unit Home with Master Down and Easily Accessible Rear Garage. Very Close to Community Pool and Mail Box. Huge Gourmet Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry, Granite and SS Appliances, including a 1-year old Samsung fridge. Generous-sized Bedrooms and Game Room Upstairs, Great for Entertainment. Owner Pays HOA Dues. No Pets. No Smokers. Pictures were taken before current tenants moved in.

Please see the leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk