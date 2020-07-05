All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4224 Comanche Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4224 Comanche Drive
Last updated March 29 2020 at 2:51 AM

4224 Comanche Drive

4224 Comache Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4224 Comache Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly upgraded end unit townhome with tons of space. Huge master bedroom with balcony and sitting area. Hardwood floors, granite counters, huge open kitchen, living and dinning area. 3 bedroom with loft for study, living or kids playing. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Refrigerator may be different from the photo shown. No cats. Dogs are case by case. HOA covers most of the exterior maintenance. Fantastic location - easy access from freeway and close to shopping,dining&entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 Comanche Drive have any available units?
4224 Comanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4224 Comanche Drive have?
Some of 4224 Comanche Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 Comanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Comanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Comanche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4224 Comanche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4224 Comanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4224 Comanche Drive offers parking.
Does 4224 Comanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4224 Comanche Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Comanche Drive have a pool?
No, 4224 Comanche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4224 Comanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 4224 Comanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Comanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4224 Comanche Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District