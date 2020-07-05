4224 Comanche Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Highly upgraded end unit townhome with tons of space. Huge master bedroom with balcony and sitting area. Hardwood floors, granite counters, huge open kitchen, living and dinning area. 3 bedroom with loft for study, living or kids playing. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Refrigerator may be different from the photo shown. No cats. Dogs are case by case. HOA covers most of the exterior maintenance. Fantastic location - easy access from freeway and close to shopping,dining&entertainment.